Royal Canin Bulldog Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of adult Bulldogs. Because Bulldogs are notorious for their flatulence, this formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation, and also helps with bad stool odour and other digestive issues. With ingredients to help support the skin barier such as EPA and DHA, Royal Canin Bulldog Adult has an exclusive kibble shape, size and texture adapted to the Bulldogs brachycephalic jaw.

