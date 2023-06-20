Bulldog Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Bulldog food has been formulated and designed to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for Bulldogs helps them maintain a healthy weight and supports good digestion. It also gives them extra support for their bones and joints. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Odour reduction
This formula helps support good digestion and odour reduction with highly digestible proteins, appropriate fibre content and high-quality carbohydrate sources.
Healthy skin
An appropriate diet plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the Bulldog’s skin. EPA & DHA - combined with Omega 6s - do an excellent job helping to support their skin’s barrier role and maintaining overall skin health.
Bone and joint health
The Royal Canin Bulldog diet has been enriched with EPA & DHA for a number of reasons - one of which is to help support the Bulldog's bones and joints that have to carry around those stocky bodies and impressive heads.
Exclusive Kibble Design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage them to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|18 kg
|223 g (2+7/8 cups)
|258 g (3+3/8 cups)
|294 g (3+7/8 cups)
|20 kg
|242 g (3+1/8 cups)
|280 g (3+5/8 cups)
|318 g (4+1/8 cups)
|22 kg
|259 g (3+3/8 cups)
|300 g (3+7/8 cups)
|341 g (4+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|277 g (3+5/8cups)
|321 g (4+1/8 cups)
|364 g (4+6/8 cups)
|26 kg
|294 g (3+7/8cups)
|340 g (4+3/8 cups)
|387 g (5 cups)
|28 kg
|311 g (4 cups)
|360 g (4+6/8 cups)
|409 g (5+3/8 cups)
|30 kg
|327 g (4+2/8 cups)
|379 g (4+7/8 cups)
|431 g (5+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Bulldog Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog. This premium dry food is formulated specifically to support the health and wellbeing of adult Bulldogs. Because Bulldogs are notorious for their flatulence, this formula contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation, and also helps with bad stool odour and other digestive issues. With ingredients to help support the skin barier such as EPA and DHA, Royal Canin Bulldog Adult has an exclusive kibble shape, size and texture adapted to the Bulldogs brachycephalic jaw.