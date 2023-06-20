PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Cavalier King Charles. This premium dry food is specifically formulated to support the health and wellbeing of adult Cavalier King Charles dogs. It is enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy cardiac function, EPA, DHA and borage oil for healthy skin and shiny coat and also contains an adapted calorie content to prevent excess weight gain. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture making it easy for Cavalier King Charles dogs to pick up and chew.

