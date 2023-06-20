Cavalier King Charles Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles food has been created especially to meet this magnificent breed’s unique needs. The best dog food for the Cavalier King Charles helps support good cardiac function and supports a healthy skin and coat. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Cavalier King Charles Spaniels - Over 10 months old.
7.5kg
3kg
Cardiac health
As Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are at risk of certain types of heart conditions, this formula contains nutrients to help support cardiac health such as taurine, omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), L-carnitine and antioxidants.
Ideal weight
The Cavalier is a breed that can easily gain excess weight. This formula is designed to provide a precise level of calories for this breed to maintain a healthy weight.
Coat health
As the Cavalier can be prone to skin issues, this formula contains nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and omega 6 fatty acids to maintain skin and coat health.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|5 kg
|85 g (7/8 cup)
|98 g (1 cup)
|111 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|97 g (1 cup)
|112 g (1+2/8 cups)
|128 g (1+3/8 cups)
|7 kg
|109 g (1+1/8 cups)
|126 g (1+3/8 cups)
|143 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|139 g (1+4/8 cups)
|159 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|132 g (1+3/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|173 g (1+7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Cavalier King Charles. This premium dry food is specifically formulated to support the health and wellbeing of adult Cavalier King Charles dogs. It is enriched with taurine and omega 3 fatty acids to support healthy cardiac function, EPA, DHA and borage oil for healthy skin and shiny coat and also contains an adapted calorie content to prevent excess weight gain. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture making it easy for Cavalier King Charles dogs to pick up and chew.