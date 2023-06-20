Dachshund Adult
Dry food for Dog
Dachshunds are active dogs and have small legs, meaning their joints and bones get a work out every day. They also have a tendency to become overweight. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
7.5kg
Joint and bone support
Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
Stool and odour reduction
To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Dry & Wet food
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg Dry + 1/2 pouch
|31 g (3/8 cups)
|37 g (4/8 cups)
|44 g (5/8 cups)
|5 kg Dry + 1/2 pouch
|72 g (1 cups)
|86 g (1+1/8 cups)
|99 g (1+2/8 cups)
|8 kg Dry + 1 pouch
|96 g (1+2/8 cups)
|115 g (1+4/8 cups)
|134 g (1+6/8 cups)
|10 kg Dry + 1 pouch
|118 g (1+4/8 cups)
|140 g (1+7/8 cups)
|162 g (2+1/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Dachshund Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your adult Dachshund. This premium dry food is specifically designed to support the health and wellbeing of Dachshunds. It is enriched with targeted nutrients to support bone and joint health, specific ingredients to reduce stool order and volume and also contains an adapted calorie content to prevent excess weight gain. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult has an exclusive kibble size, shape and texture made specifically to suit the Dachshunds jaw and is also fortified with l-carnitine and an optimal protein content to help maintain healthy lean muscle mass.