ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is formulated for adult Dachshund dogs over 10 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help maintain good health and wellbeing. - Adapted calcium and phosphorus content help support the Dachshund's bones and joints - Formulated to help your dog maintain good muscle tone and an ideal weight, and to help reduce the smell and volume of your dog’s stool. - Tailored kibble to help reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult isalso available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.