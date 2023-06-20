Eukanuba Puppy Large Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
15kg
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.
dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, corn, poultry fat, barley, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, sunflower oil, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins (DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid), antioxidants, trace minerals (zinc, manganese, iron, copper, potassium, sodium selenite)
Eukanuba™ PUPPY MEDIUM BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult).
|ADULT WEIGHT
|2 MONTHS
|3 MONTHS
|4 MONTHS
|5 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
|8 MONTHS
|10 MONTHS
|12 MONTHS
|14-24 MONTHS
|25kg
|262g
|322g
|349g
|372g
|393g
|354g
|283g
|279g
|277g
|30kg
|274g
|343g
|374g
|413g
|449g
|419g
|355g
|320g
|318g
|35kg
|286g
|365g
|399g
|454g
|504g
|470g
|401g
|362g
|357g
|40kg
|297g
|386g
|425g
|494g
|557g
|524g
|457g
|402g
|395g
|45kg
|309g
|407g
|450g
|535g
|608g
|606g
|529g
|440g
|433g
|50kg
|363g
|451g
|492g
|581g
|658g
|658g
|579g
|507g
|468g
|55kg
|380g
|479g
|525g
|620g
|705g
|708g
|624g
|546g
|501g
|60kg
|395g
|505g
|557g
|659g
|750g
|757g
|668g
|583g
|537g
|80kg
|447g
|601g
|669g
|806g
|918g
|939g
|900g
|805g
|679g
|100kg
|528g
|711g
|791g
|953g
|1086g
|1111g
|1044g
|956g
|802g
PRODUCT DETAILS
<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Puppy Large Breed for large breed puppies (adult weight 25kg to 40kg) from 1 to 18 months in age. For giant breed puppies (adult weight >40kg) from 1 to 24 months in age. Sizes: 3kg, 15kg</span><br></p><p><br></p>