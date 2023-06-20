Eukanuba Puppy Medium Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
3kg
15kg
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.
|ADULT WEIGHT
|2 MONTHS\t
|3 MONTHS
|4 MONTHS
|5 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
|7 MONTHS
|8 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
|10-12 MONTS
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|11
|1+5/8
|167
|2
|196
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|213
|1+7/8
|193
|1+6/8
|173
|1+4/8
|154
|1+4/8
|146
|12
|1+5/8
|167
|2
|196
|2+1/8
|210
|2+1/8
|214
|2+1/8
|213
|1+7/8
|193
|1+6/8
|173
|1+4/8
|154
|1+4/8
|152
|14
|1+7/8
|187
|2+2/8
|220
|2+3/8
|236
|2+3/8
|240
|2+3/8
|240
|2+2/8
|222
|2+1/8
|207
|1+7/8
|189
|1+6/8
|171
|15
|2
|197
|2+3/8
|231
|2+4/8
|249
|2+4/8
|253
|2+4/8
|253
|2+3/8
|235
|2+2/8
|219
|2
|200
|1+6/8
|180
|16
|2
|205
|2+3/8
|242
|2+5/8
|260
|2+5/8
|266
|2+5/8
|265
|2+4/8
|247
|2+2/8
|229
|2+1/8
|210
|1+7/8
|189
|18
|2+2/8
|221
|2+5/8
|263
|2+7/8
|283
|2+7/8
|290
|2+7/8
|290
|2+6/8
|270
|2+4/8
|251
|2+2/8
|229
|2+1/8
|207
|20
|2+3/8
|237
|2+7/8
|285
|3+1/8
|307
|3+1/8
|314
|3+1/8
|314
|3
|293
|2+6/8
|273
|2+4/8
|249
|2+2/8
|224
|22
|2+3/8
|241
|3
|293
|3+1/8
|316
|3+2/8
|330
|3+3/8
|338
|3+3/8
|335
|3
|303
|2+6/8
|273
|2+3/8
|241
|23
|2+4/8
|246
|3
|301
|3+2/8
|326
|3+4/8
|345
|3+5/8
|361
|3+5/8
|358
|3+2/8
|325
|2+7/8
|291
|2+5/8
|258
|24
|2+4/8
|246
|3
|301
|3+2/8
|326
|3+4/8
|345
|3+5/8
|361
|3+5/8
|358
|3+2/8
|325
|2+7/8
|291
|2+5/8
|258
PRODUCT DETAILS
<div style="border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; font-size: 14px; margin: 0px 0px 5px; outline: none; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; color: rgb(28, 28, 28);"><div class="preview-editor-inner-item" style="border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 0px 20px; outline: none; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;"><div style="border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 5px; outline: none; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">Eukanuba™ Medium Breed Dry Dog Food provides optimal nutrition for all breed puppies (adult body-weight 11-24kg) It contains high-quality ingredients such as poultry protein as our first ingredient, fats, carbohydrates and fibres as well as important vitamins and minerals necessary for optimal growth.</div><div><br></div></div></div>