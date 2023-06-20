German Shepherd 5+
Dry Food For Dog
For adult German Shepherd's over 5 years old.
HEALTHY AGEING COMPLEX
Developed to support healthy ageing. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for the kidney health of German Shepherds as they mature.
JOINT FUNCTION SUPPORT
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA and DHA, to help support cartilage during the ageing process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
This precisely balanced nutritional formula helps support the German Shepherd’s sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibres, including prebiotics to help promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE The kibble size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature German Shepherd. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easier eating.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|26kg
|280
|3+2/8
|368
|4+2/8
|427
|5
|28kg
|296
|3+3/8
|390
|4+4/8
|452
|5+2/8
|30kg
|312
|3+5/8
|410
|4+6/8
|476
|5+4/8
|32kg
|327
|3+6/8
|431
|5
|499
|5+6/8
|34kg
|342
|4
|451
|5+2/8
|523
|6
|36kg
|357
|4+1/8
|470
|5+4/8
|546
|6+3/8
|38kg
|372
|4+2/8
|490
|5+5/8
|568
|6+5/8
|40kg
|387
|4+4/8
|509
|5+7/8
|590
|6+7/8
|42kg
|401
|4+5/8
|528
|6+1/8
|612
|7+1/8
|44kg
|416
|4+7/8
|547
|6+3/8
|634
|7+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ is a tailor-made, breed-specific formula especially for adult German Shepherds aged 5 years and over. This formula contains a combination of antioxidants to help maintain your dog’s cellular and kidney health throughout ageing. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ is specially formulated to provide advanced nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ contains highly digestible proteins and a specific selection of soluble and insoluble fibres to help support healthy digestion and promote healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult 5+ features tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size, and texture to cater to the jaw shape and eating behaviour of the German Shepherd breed.