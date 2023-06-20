Giant Adult

Giant Adult

Dry food for Dog

Giant Adult is suitable for adult dogs that weight 45kg and over and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of giant dogs. Complete feed for dogs - For adult giant breed dogs (> 45 kg) - Over 18/24 months old.

Sizes available

15kg

Find a local retailer

Bone and joint support

Helps support giant breed dogs’ healthy bones and joints, which can be placed under stress by body weight.

Antioxidant complex

Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Cardiac health

Helps maintain a healthy heart thanks to an adapted taurine content.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Giant breeds of dogs can weigh anything up to 100kg, so it’s important that their diet gives them the nutrition they need to support their size and joints, as well as their general health.That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is suitable for adult dogs that weight 45kg and over and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of giant dogs like yours in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food is formulated with an exclusive and balanced complex of antioxidants (such as vitamins A, E, and C) which help to neutralise the effects that free radicals that can have on your dog’s cells.Amino acids such as taurine and L-Carnitine are also included in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult food, they help to support your dog’s circulatory function and cardiac health.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025