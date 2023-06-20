Golden Retriever Adult
Dry food for Dog
The Royal Canin Golden Retriever food has been formulated and designed to meet this breed’s specific needs. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Golden Retrievers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Healthy skin and coat
The dense, water-resistant undercoat of the Golden Retriever stores heat and retains humidity making them prone to skin problems. That’s why the ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever food is enriched with omega 3 fatty acids EPA&DHA and omega 6 fatty acids in borage oil to help support the skin’s barrier role and coat vitality.
Healthy cardiac function
Golden Retriever health problems can include heart issues. That's why our Golden Retriever food contains specific nutrients such as taurine and EPA & DHA to help support working heart cells and promote life-long heart health.
Ideal weight
Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|302 g ( 3+4/8 cups)
|350 g (4 cups)
|398 g (4+5/8 cups)
|28 kg
|320 g (3+6/8 cups)
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|420 g (4+7/8 cups)
|30 kg
|336 g (3+7/8 cups)
|390 g (4+4/8 cups)
|443 g (5+1/8 cups)
|32 kg
|353 g (3+1/8 cups)
|409 g (4+6/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|428 g (5 cups)
|486 g (5+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|386 g (4+4/8 cups)
|447 g (5+1/8 cups)
|508 g (5+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|402 g (4+5/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|529 g (6+1/8 cups)
|40 kg
|418 g (4+7/8cups)
|483 g (5+5/8 cups)
|549 g (6+3/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for dogs over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and borage oil. These nutrients all help to support a healthy skin barrier function which in turn contributes to the healthy appearance of your dog's coat. Thanks mainly to the combination of fatty acids and an enrichment of taurine, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult also helps to support your dog's healthy cardiac function. ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult has an adapted calorie content – meaning it also helps to maintain your Golden Retriever's ideal weight.What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Golden Retriever. The shape and size of the kibble is specially adapted to suit the preferences of this particular breed of dog.