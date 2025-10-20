PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed ‘teenage’ dogs. This formula is suitable for 8 to 18/24-month-old junior dogs that should reach an adult weight of 45+ kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients to help support your giant-breed junior dog’s second growth period. - Contains an adapted protein content to help support muscle development from 8 to 18/24 months of age - Formulated with Vitamin C & E which are proven to support the development of a puppy's healthy immune system - A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins helps support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota, ideal for the sensitive digestive systems of extra-large dogs - With precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote the development of strong, rapidly growing bones - Kibble designed to slow chewing and encourage a slower speed of ingestion By the time your giant-breed junior dog reaches 18/24 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as an adult. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult.
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH STAGE: MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT
As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle from 8 to 18-24 months old, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|FEEDING KIBBLE ONLY
|grams fed over a 24 hour period
|ADULT TARGET WEIGHT
|AGE IN MONTHS
|45kg
|50kg
|55kg
|60kg
|65kg
|70kg
|75kg
|80kg
|85kg
|90kg
|95kg
|100kg
|8
|594
|646
|695
|742
|788
|834
|878
|921
|964
|1006
|1048
|1089
|9
|555
|606
|653
|699
|742
|831
|875
|921
|964
|1006
|1047
|1089
|10
|519
|567
|612
|655
|696
|783
|824
|883
|924
|964
|1004
|1044
|11
|474
|528
|571
|611
|649
|732
|771
|835
|874
|912
|950
|987
|12
|432
|497
|536
|572
|607
|682
|718
|790
|826
|864
|900
|937
|13
|429
|466
|502
|536
|569
|641
|675
|745
|780
|814
|847
|881
|14
|425
|463
|499
|533
|566
|602
|634
|700
|733
|765
|797
|828
|16
|459
|495
|530
|563
|598
|629
|663
|694
|724
|754
|783
|18
|491
|526
|559
|595
|627
|660
|691
|721
|751
|781
|20
|593
|625
|658
|689
|719
|749
|778
|22
|656
|686
|716
|746
|775