Giant Junior
Dry food for Dog
￼Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 45 kg) - From 8 to 18/24 months old
Sizes available
15kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH STAGE: MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT
As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle from 8 to 18-24 months old, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D: 1100 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 46 mg, Zinc: 129 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg – Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g – Preservatives – Antioxidants.
Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal, glucosamine from fermentation, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|8 months
|10
|14
|18
|24
|45 kg
|594g
|519g
|425g
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|60 kg
|742g
|655g
|533g
|526g
|Giant Adult
|70 kg
|834g
|783g
|602g
|595g
|Giant Adult
|80 kg
|921g
|883g
|700g
|660g
|Giant Adult
|90 kg
|1006g
|964g
|765g
|721g
|Giant Adult
|100 kg
|1089g
|1044g
|828g
|781g
|Giant Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
For giant dogs, adult weight over 45kg, from 8 to 18/24 months old