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Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior
Giant Junior

Giant Junior

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior is formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed dogs aged 8 to 18 or 24 months old that should reach an adult weight of over 45 kg.

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Sizes available

15 kgkg 15

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed ‘teenage’ dogs. This formula is suitable for 8 to 18/24-month-old junior dogs that should reach an adult weight of 45+ kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients to help support your giant-breed junior dog’s second growth period. - Contains an adapted protein content to help support muscle development from 8 to 18/24 months of age - Formulated with Vitamin C & E which are proven to support the development of a puppy's healthy immune system - A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins helps support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota, ideal for the sensitive digestive systems of extra-large dogs - With precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote the development of strong, rapidly growing bones - Kibble designed to slow chewing and encourage a slower speed of ingestion By the time your giant-breed junior dog reaches 18/24 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as an adult. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult.

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BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

GROWTH STAGE: MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT

As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle from 8 to 18-24 months old, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION