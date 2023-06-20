PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Labrador Retriever in mind. Because your puppy’s immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – to help support its natural defences during this key period of growth. Thanks to a specially adapted content of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus, ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contributes to the healthy development of your growing puppy’s bone structure. It also helps to facilitate harmonious weight gain, to help your puppy maintain an ideal weight as it grows. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora. What’s more, they also help to contribute to good stool quality. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Puppy is tailor-made and specially adapted for the Labrador puppy. The shape and size of the kibble makes it easy for your puppy to pick up and chew, whilst the texture enhances its overall palatability.

