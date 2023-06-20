Maltese Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Maltese - Over 10 months old.
Coat health
Maltese dogs requires substantial grooming to maintain their silky coat and prevent matting. This breed is also genetically predisposed to skin allergies caused by environmental allergens such as pollen. Borage oil and biotin in our food help reveal and maintain the coat’s softness and sheen, and Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) help reduce skin inflammation.
Stool volume and odour reduction
Highly digestible ingredients, prebiotics and fibres help reduce the volume and odour of their stools. This helps keep your home fresh and the garden clean.
Satisfies fussy appetites
This diet formula satisfies the fussiest of appetites thanks to a combination of exceptional aromas and a unique texture.
Exclusive kibble design
The Maltese has a small snout and jaw with small teeth. This breed has a tendency to develop dental disease and needs extra support to help maintain oral health and hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Maltese diet binds plaque and helps prevent it from forming hard tartar on the teeth.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cups)
|46 g (5/8 cups)
|52 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|54 g (5/8 cups)
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|71 g (7/8 cups)
|4 kg
|67 g (7/8 cups)
|77 g (1 cups)
|88 g (1+1/8 cups)
Suitable for Maltese dogs aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Nutrition is essential for skin and coat health – that's why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult contains specially adapted nutrients – including essential omega-3 fatty acids – to keep your Maltese dog's coat sleek and beautiful.Maltese dogs can be particularly demanding when it comes to their food. They require a palatable diet, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist!What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maltese Adult helps reduce faecal smell and volume because its formula contains nutrients that help to support your dog's digestive health.The Maltese breed has a fine jaw set with strong, wide teeth. Small dogs have proportionately less bone to support their molars than large dogs