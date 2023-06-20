PRODUCT DETAILS

The nutritional requirements of a larger breed dog versus a smaller breed dog vary greatly, therefore it is essential you feed a balanced diet according to size and other particular sensitivities. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food is specially formulated with your dog's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large dogs aged 15 months and over - with an adult weight ranging between 26-44kg. For large dogs, bones and joints can be a particular sensitivity, therefore maintaining your dog's joint health is crucial for the wear and tear it may face due to its size. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult food will help maintain an ideal weight that your dog can comfortably support. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi dog food contains an exclusive formula to help maintain your dog's digestive health. What's more, it's enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® Maxi adult dog food also helps to support and maintain your dog's skin by keeping it healthy and nourished.

