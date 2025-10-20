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Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult
Maxi Adult

Maxi Adult

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult is formulated for mature large breed dogs over 15 months old that weigh between 26 and 44 kg.

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Sizes available

4 kgkg 4

15 kgkg 15

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your large dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for large dogs that weigh between 26 and 44 kg and are over 15 months old. - Contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health - Specially crafted with a combination of minerals and nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints - Crafted with a blend of vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption and support overall health - Unique kibble size and shape adapted to fit the distinct jaw structure of larger breeds, designed to encourage them to chew their food properly Larger dogs have a longer digestive transit time, are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities compared to smaller breeds, and due to their size they place the majority of their body weight on their joints. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your large dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.

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BENEFITS

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption.

BONE & JOINT SUPPORT

Helps support large dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Helps promote digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION