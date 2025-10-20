ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your large dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for large dogs that weigh between 26 and 44 kg and are over 15 months old. - Contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health - Specially crafted with a combination of minerals and nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints - Crafted with a blend of vitamins and high-quality nutrients for maximal absorption and support overall health - Unique kibble size and shape adapted to fit the distinct jaw structure of larger breeds, designed to encourage them to chew their food properly Larger dogs have a longer digestive transit time, are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities compared to smaller breeds, and due to their size they place the majority of their body weight on their joints. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your large dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.