Maxi Ageing 8+ Pouch

Suitable for all large dogs over 8 years old that weigh between 26-44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy is developed to support healthy ageing in large breed dogs like yours. It's enriched with an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. It also contains EPA and DHA – Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support your dog's bones and joints as it ages. Maintaining the health of your dog's bones and joints is essential at this stage of its life, particularly for large breed dogs as they have more bodyweight to support. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ in Gravy contains very high quality protein – specifically chosen for its high digestibility. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

