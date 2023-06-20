PRODUCT DETAILS

Your large dog's overall health is going through many changes now that it has fully matured - and signs of ageing may be starting to show. Re-addressing your dog's feeding regime is particularly important at this stage of its life because its diet needs to support its general health and fitness as it enters into its senior years. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Ageing 8+ is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 26kg- 44kg and is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large dog in mind. Large dogs can tend to gain weight more easily at this age because they can be less active than they used to be and therefore they won't burn off as much energy. That's why it's important to manage your large dog's daily intake allowance effectively so that it can carry on ageing comfortably. This exclusive formula also includes very high quality proteins such as L.I.P, known for their high digestibility, as well as a balanced supply of dietary fibre to support colon health.

