Medium Adult Pouch
Wet Food For Dog
Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind.
Sizes available
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
Pouch (140g) per day
Grams of DRY per day or cup per day
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|5 pouch
|14
|6 pouch
|16
|7 pouch
|20
|8 pouch
|23
|9 pouch
|25
|9 pch+1/2 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|1
|139 g (1 cup + 4/8 cup)
|14
|1
|174 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
|16
|1
|196 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
|20
|1
|238 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|23
|1
|268 g (2 cup + 7/8 cup)
|25
|1
|287 g (3 cup + 1/8 cup)