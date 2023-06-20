Medium Adult Pouch

Medium Adult Pouch

Wet Food For Dog

Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind.

Sizes available

1 x 140g

10 x 140g

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Chunks in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 12 months old.

BENEFITS

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.

NATURAL DEFENCES

Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION