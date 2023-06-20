Medium Adult
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
15kg
4kg
Natural Defences
Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and prebiotic.
High Digestibility
Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to a formula including very high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Omega 3: EPA & DHA
Enriched formula with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
Weight of dog Low activity Medium activity High activity
11 kg 149 g (1+4/8 cups) 173 g (1+6/8 cups) 196 g (2 cups)
12 kg 159 g (1+5/8 cups) 184 g (1+7/8 cups) 209 g (2+1/8 cups)
14 kg 179 g (1+7/8 cups) 207 g (2+1/8 cups) 235 g (2+4/8 cups)
16 kg 198 g (2+1/8 cups) 229 g (2+3/8 cups) 260 g (2+6/8 cups)
18 kg 216 g (2+2/8 cups) 250 g (2+5/8 cups) 284 g (3 cups)
20 kg 234 g (2+4/8 cups) 270 g (2+7/8 cups) 307 g (3+2/8 cups)
22 kg 251 g (2+5/8 cups) 290 g (3 cups) 330 g (3+4/8 cups)
24 kg 268 g (2+6/8 cups) 310 g (3+2/8 cups) 352 g (3+5/8 cups)
25 kg 276 g (2+7/8 cups) 320 g (3+3/8 cups) 363 g (3+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is recommended for medium breed dogs (adult weight 11-25kg) over 12 months old.