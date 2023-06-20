Medium Adult

Dry food for Dog

Sizes available

15kg

4kg

Natural Defences

Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and prebiotic.

High Digestibility

Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to a formula including very high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

Omega 3: EPA & DHA

Enriched formula with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

Vitamin A: 12200 IU, Vitamin D3: 770 IU, Iron: 44.6 mg, Iodine: 4.5 mg, Copper: 13.7 mg, Manganese: 58 mg, Zinc: 130 mg, Selenium: 0.11 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Rice, dehydrated poultry proteins, maize, wheat, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry), beet pulp, minerals, yeasts products, sunflower oil, fish oil, yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides (0.2%)).
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.

Weight of dog Low activity Medium activity High activity

11 kg 149 g (1+4/8 cups) 173 g (1+6/8 cups) 196 g (2 cups)

12 kg 159 g (1+5/8 cups) 184 g (1+7/8 cups) 209 g (2+1/8 cups)

14 kg 179 g (1+7/8 cups) 207 g (2+1/8 cups) 235 g (2+4/8 cups)

16 kg 198 g (2+1/8 cups) 229 g (2+3/8 cups) 260 g (2+6/8 cups)

18 kg 216 g (2+2/8 cups) 250 g (2+5/8 cups) 284 g (3 cups)

20 kg 234 g (2+4/8 cups) 270 g (2+7/8 cups) 307 g (3+2/8 cups)

22 kg 251 g (2+5/8 cups) 290 g (3 cups)         330 g (3+4/8 cups)

24 kg 268 g (2+6/8 cups) 310 g (3+2/8 cups) 352 g (3+5/8 cups)

25 kg 276 g (2+7/8 cups) 320 g (3+3/8 cups) 363 g (3+6/8 cups)

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is recommended for medium breed dogs (adult weight 11-25kg) over 12 months old.

