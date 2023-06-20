Medium Adult

Dry food for Dog

15kg

4kg

Natural Defences

Helps support your dog’s natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and prebiotic.

High Digestibility

Helps promote optimal digestibility thanks to a formula including very high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

Omega 3: EPA & DHA

Enriched formula with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is recommended for medium breed dogs (adult weight 11-25kg) over 12 months old.

