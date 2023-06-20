Medium Adult
Wet food for Dog
Suitable for dogs aged between 12 months and 10 years old that weigh between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized adult dog in mind.
Sizes available
10 x 140g
High digestibility
Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.
Natural defences
Helps support natural defenses thanks to an antioxidant complex and prebiotics.
Healthy skin
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
|Weight of dog
|Pouches per day
|12 kg
|5+1/2 pouches
|14 kg
|6 pouches
|18 kg
|7+1/2 pouches
|20 kg
|8 pouches
|23 kg
|9 pouches
|25 kg
|9+1/2 pouches
PRODUCT DETAILS
