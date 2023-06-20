Medium Dental Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to dental sensitivities.
Sizes available
3kg
10kg
Proven results
Up to 99% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to dental sensitivities
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
Precise formula
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.
How else can you help your dog?
It’s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|Indoor - Low activity
|Normal activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|150g (2 + 1/8 cups)
|173g (2 + 4/8 cups)
|197g (2 + 7/8 cups)
|15 kg
|189g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|219g (3 + 1/8 cups)
|248g (3 + 5/8 cups)
|20 kg
|234g (3 + 3/8 cups)
|271g (3 + 7/8 cups)
|308g (4 + 3/8 cups)
|25 kg
|277g (4 cups)
|321g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|364g (5 + 2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
After eating, bacteria settles naturally on your dog’s teeth. If his teeth are then not cleaned, this bacteria often results in plaque, which ultimately becomes tartar – a risk to your dog’s health. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium gifts your dog with delicious-tasting complete nutrition that also helps to protect his teeth. The smart kibble texture in ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium is designed to help clean your dog’s teeth as he chews. When your dog bites down, the advanced mechanical texture of the kibble surrounds each tooth – rubbing the surface of the tooth with a brushing effect. What’s more, this nutritious kibble is enhanced with chelators that bind to calcium in your dog’s mouth, this helps to stop the formation of tartar, thus supporting your dog’s overall dental health. Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium is scientifically tested and proven to reduce tartar formation by up to 99%. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care Medium’s results are a proven success.