Medium Digestive Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

Digestive discomfort is no fun for anyone, and that includes your dog. Aside from feeling more comfortable, a healthy guy means your dog absorbs a maximum of the nutrients he or she eats –ultimately supporting your dog’s wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Medium is suitable for dogs prone to digestive sensitivity that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. Tailored with active nutrients, this formula contains a range of prebiotics for healthy gut flora. Prebiotics are essential nutrients that feed the good bacteria in your dog’s intestines, this plays an important role in supporting your dog’s intestinal and overall health. At Royal Canin, we adapt the protein type to your dog’s exact needs, using only the highest quality proteins. Thanks to our regular, rigorous quality checks, the nutrients in this recipe are made better available for digestion. What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Medium includes balanced soluble and insoluble fibers for optimal digestive comfort. Our Digestive Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Medium’s results boast up to 91% optimal stool quality development – the ultimate proof of a healthy gut. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Medium’s results are a proven success.

