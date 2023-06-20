Mini Ageing Pouch
Wet Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For senior small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing Chunks In Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for small dogs that weigh up to 10kg and are over 8 years old.
BENEFITS
STRONG & HEALTHY BONES
Helps maintain healthy bones with an appropriate balance of nutrients.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain dogs’ ideal weight by meeting their specific energy needs through an adapted calorie content.
LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT
Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to help enjoy a lifelong vitality.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts.
Vitamin D3: 180 IU, Vitamin C: 70 mg, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.23 mg, Copper: 1.8 mg, Manganese: 2.8 mg, Zinc: 28 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Wet only Pouch per day Mix feeding with Mini Ageing 12+ Grams of DRY per day or cup per day DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) MODERATE ACTIVITY 2 2 pch+1/2 pouch 4 4 pouch 5 4 pch+1/2 pouch 6 5 pouch 8 6 pch+1/2 pouch 10 7 pch+1/2 pouch DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg) POUCH MODERATE ACTIVITY 2 1 27 g (2/8 cup) 4 1 60 g (5/8 cup) 5 1 75 g (7/8 cup 6 1 89 g (1 cup) 8 1 115 g (1 cup + 2/8 cup) 10 1 140 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup)
Royal Canin® takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
