Mini Ageing Loaf Dog Food Can

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for small dogs that weigh up to 10kg and are over 12 years old. This specialised formula is designed to help meet your ageing dog’s energy needs and maintain their ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. Small dogs need a diet that supports all their movement and bones. This diet contains a blend of nutrients to help your senior dog maintain strong and healthy bones. No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your ageing dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. This science-based formula is enriched with vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, to help support lifelong vitality and enjoy their senior years in good health. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+. Your dog’s sensory capacity can decrease as they get older, so mixing wet and dry food can help to enhance the palatability of their meal. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee high-quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your senior dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping the environment in mind.