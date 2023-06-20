Mini Coat Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your dog’s rich and silky coat is not just beautiful, it also reflects his or her good general health and nourishment. The best way to look after your dog’s coat is from the inside out – starting with good food. ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini’s delicious-tasting complete nutrition nurtures a full and vigorous coat, giving your dog the gift of looks, but more importantly, the gift of health. This food is suitable for dogs with dull and rough hair that weigh up to 10kg. Enriched with fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini helps to nourish both skin and coat. The exclusive kibble formula is also high in GLA-rich Borage Oil, for extra skin nourishment. Tyrosine and phenylalanine are included in ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini. These smart nutrients are melanin precursors which work to intensify the color of your dog’s coat. Our Coat Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a gravy in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the gravy as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, ROYAL CANIN® Coat Care Mini’s results are a proven success. Scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this product results in a shinier coat after just 28 days of use.

