Mini Dental Care

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to dental sensitivities.

For dogs prone to dental sensitivities

Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.

How else can you help your dog

It's recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use a toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

Precise formula

Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.

Proven results

Up to 69% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Bacteria naturally settles on your dog’s teeth after meals, which can cause a build up of plaque and tartar and could eventually lead to gum disease. Our kibbles have an advanced texture that cleans your dog’s teeth while they’re chewing. They surround each tooth as your dog bites down, so every mouthful rubs the surface with a brushing effect. These nutritious kibbles are also enhanced with a binding agent that bonds to the calcium in your dog’s mouth and helps to prevent tartar forming.

