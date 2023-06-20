Miniature Schnauzer Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old. Miniature Schnauzers eat and process nutrients differently. They are active dogs and are sturdy and muscular with strong limbs. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs.
Sizes available
3kg
7.5kg
Urinay tract health
Miniature Schnauzers, a small breed dog, are prone to developing bladder stones, otherwise known as uroliths. Our Miniature Schnauzer food helps maintain a healthy urinary system by encouraging drinking and diluting the urine, helping to prevent bladder stones from forming.
Intense coat colour
Miniature Schnauzer coats should be highly contrasted and full of vitality. Our food contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.
Ideal weight
ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer food contains an adapted calorie content to help maintain healthy body weight and avoid excess weight gain.
Exclusive Kibble Design: Dental Health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 Kg
|74 g (7/8 cups)
|86 g (1 cups)
|98 g (1+1/8 cups)
|5 Kg
|88 g (1 cups)
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|6 Kg
|101 g (1+1/8 cups)
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|7 Kg
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|148 g (1+5/8 cups)
|8 Kg
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|144 g (1+5/8 cups)
|164 g (1+7/8 cups)

