Poodle Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
500g
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. POODLE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Coat health
This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 3 kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 12 kg
|2 m
|64 g (5/8 cups)
|104 g (1 cups)
|167 g (1+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|72 g (6/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|197 g (2 cups)
|4 m
|76 g (6/8 cups)
|126 g (1+2/8 cups)
|210 g (2+1/8 cups)
|5 m
|76 g (6/8 cups)
|127 g (1+2/8 cups)
|214 g (2+1/8 cups)
|6 m
|69 g (5/8 cups)
|126 g (1+2/8 cups)
|213 g (2+1/8 cups)
|7 m
|62 g (5/8 cups)
|114 g (1+1/8 cups)
|193 g (1+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|55 g (4/8 cups)
|102 g (1 cups)
|173 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 m
|54 g (4/8 cups)
|91 g (7/8 cups)
|154 g (1+4/8 cups)
|10 m
|54 g (4/8 cups)
|90 g (7/8 cups)
|153 g (1+4/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transistion to Poodle Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Poodle Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Poodle puppy. This premium dry food is enriched with nutrients including omega fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and borage oil to support your Poodles woolly coat. The adapted protein content also helps to support continuous hair growth. The diet is formulated with an exclusive kibble shape and with calcium binders to reduce the development of tartar formation. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and an exclusive antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.