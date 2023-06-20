PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, wet dog food in loaf texture is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Because the Pug's skin is folded, and the folds can become warm and retain unwanted humidity, it's important that your dog's diet helps to support the health of its skin. ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult's exclusive formula helps to support the skin's “barrier” role, as well as overall skin health.ROYAL CANIN® Pug Adult also contains a balance of nutrients that help to support your Pug's muscle tone.Pugs have very specific features: a large head and a body with short, square muscles. Its jaws and very thick lips can make it difficult for it to pick up its food

