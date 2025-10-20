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Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy
Giant Puppy

Giant Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed puppies aged 2 to 8 months that should reach an adult weight of over 45 kg.

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Sizes available

15 kgkg 15

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 8-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 45+ kg. - Contains an adapted protein content to help support muscle development from 8 to 18/24 months of age - Formulated with Vitamin C & E which are proven to support the development of a puppy's healthy immune system - A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins helps support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota, ideal for the sensitive digestive systems of extra-large dogs - With precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote the development of strong, rapidly growing bones - Kibble specially adapted for your puppy’s extra-large jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew By the time your puppy reaches 8 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a junior dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior.

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BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

GROWTH STAGE: INTENSE GROWTH – CONTROLLED ENERGY

This formula helps support your giant breed puppy’s specific nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION