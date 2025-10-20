PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of giant-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 8-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 45+ kg. - Contains an adapted protein content to help support muscle development from 8 to 18/24 months of age - Formulated with Vitamin C & E which are proven to support the development of a puppy's healthy immune system - A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins helps support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota, ideal for the sensitive digestive systems of extra-large dogs - With precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote the development of strong, rapidly growing bones - Kibble specially adapted for your puppy’s extra-large jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew By the time your puppy reaches 8 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a junior dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior.
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH STAGE: INTENSE GROWTH – CONTROLLED ENERGY
This formula helps support your giant breed puppy’s specific nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|8
|9+
|45 kg
|265g
|328g
|356g
|376g
|Giant Junior
|60 kg
|280g
|354g
|386g
|441g
|Giant Junior
|70 kg
|287g
|366g
|401g
|472g
|Giant Junior
|80 kg
|294g
|379g
|416g
|506g
|Giant Junior
|90 kg
|304g
|396g
|437g
|577g
|Giant Junior
|100 kg
|308g
|405g
|447g
|598g
|Giant Junior