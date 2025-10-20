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Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy
Maxi Puppy

Maxi Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is formulated for large breed puppies from 2 to 15 months old that should reach an adult weight of 26 to 44 kg.

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Sizes available

1 kgkg 1

4 kgkg 4

15 kgkg 15

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26 kg-44 kg. Throughout this crucial period of your large puppy's life, they need a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as they continue to grow and develop. - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C & E to help support the puppy's natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA), scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult.

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BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION