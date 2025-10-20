ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26 kg-44 kg. Throughout this crucial period of your large puppy's life, they need a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as they continue to grow and develop. - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C & E to help support the puppy's natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA), scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult.