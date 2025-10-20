PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy dry is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. This food is suitable for large puppies from 2 to 15 months old that will have an adult weight of approximately 26 kg-44 kg. Throughout this crucial period of your large puppy's life, they need a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as they continue to grow and develop. - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C & E to help support the puppy's natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA), scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult.
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (months)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|16
|26 kg
|265g
|328g
|356g
|382g
|406g
|404g
|376g
|350g
|320g
|291g
|289g
|287g
|287g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|270g
|336g
|366g
|399g
|429g
|428g
|398g
|371g
|338g
|308g
|306g
|304g
|303g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|275g
|345g
|376g
|415g
|451g
|452g
|421g
|392g
|357g
|324g
|322g
|321g
|320g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|280g
|354g
|386g
|431g
|474g
|474g
|441g
|412g
|376g
|341g
|339g
|337g
|335g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|285g
|362g
|396g
|448g
|496g
|496g
|462g
|431g
|394g
|358g
|356g
|353g
|351g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|287g
|366g
|401g
|456g
|507g
|508g
|472g
|441g
|403g
|367g
|364g
|361g
|359g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|289g
|371g
|406g
|464g
|517g
|518g
|486g
|455g
|423g
|397g
|372g
|369g
|366g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|294g
|379g
|416g
|480g
|538g
|540g
|506g
|474g
|441g
|414g
|388g
|385g
|381g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|299g
|388g
|427g
|497g
|560g
|561g
|526g
|493g
|459g
|431g
|404g
|401g
|396g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|304g
|396g
|437g
|513g
|580g
|582g
|577g
|538g
|503g
|460g
|419g
|416g
|412g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|308g
|405g
|447g
|529g
|601g
|603g
|598g
|558g
|522g
|477g
|435g
|432g
|428g
|Maxi Adult
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Maxi chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|16
|26 kg
|1
|231g
|294g
|321g
|348g
|372g
|370g
|342g
|316g
|286g
|257g
|255g
|253g
|253g
|Maxi Adult
|28 kg
|1
|236g
|302g
|332g
|364g
|395g
|394g
|364g
|337g
|304g
|274g
|271g
|270g
|269g
|Maxi Adult
|30 kg
|1
|241g
|311g
|342g
|381g
|417g
|418g
|387g
|358g
|323g
|290g
|288g
|287g
|285g
|Maxi Adult
|32 kg
|1
|246g
|319g
|352g
|397g
|439g
|440g
|407g
|378g
|341g
|307g
|305g
|303g
|301g
|Maxi Adult
|34 kg
|1
|250g
|328g
|362g
|413g
|462g
|462g
|428g
|397g
|360g
|324g
|321g
|319g
|317g
|Maxi Adult
|35 kg
|1
|253g
|332g
|367g
|422g
|473g
|473g
|438g
|407g
|369g
|332g
|330g
|327g
|325g
|Maxi Adult
|36 kg
|1
|255g
|336g
|372g
|430g
|483g
|484g
|452g
|420g
|389g
|363g
|338g
|335g
|332g
|Maxi Adult
|38 kg
|1
|260g
|345g
|382g
|446g
|504g
|505g
|472g
|440g
|407g
|380g
|354g
|351g
|347g
|Maxi Adult
|40 kg
|1
|265g
|354g
|392g
|462g
|525g
|527g
|492g
|459g
|425g
|397g
|370g
|367g
|362g
|Maxi Adult
|42 kg
|1
|269g
|362g
|403g
|479g
|546g
|548g
|543g
|504g
|469g
|426g
|385g
|382g
|378g
|Maxi Adult
|44 kg
|1
|274g
|371g
|413g
|495g
|567g
|569g
|564g
|524g
|488g
|443g
|401g
|398g
|393g
|Maxi Adult