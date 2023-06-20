Maxi Puppy

Maxi Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight from 26 to 44 kg) - Up to 15 months old

Sizes available

4kg

15kg

Find a local retailer

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and help promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

FOR LARGE DOGS, ADULT WEIGHT FROM 26 TO 44 KG, FROM 2 TO 15 MONTHS OLD

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025