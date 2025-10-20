ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy Chunks in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 10 kg. - Appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for small breed, growing puppies - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies - Beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy Chunks in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most delicate canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.