Mini Puppy Small Dog Chunks in Gravy
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy wet is formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies from 2 to 10 months old that should reach an adult weight up to 10 kg.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy Chunks in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 10 kg. - Appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for small breed, growing puppies - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies - Beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy Chunks in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most delicate canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.
BENEFITS
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing small breed puppies.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|4
|6
|8
|10
|2 kg
|2 + 1/2
|2 + 3/4
|2 + 1/4
|2
|2
|5 kg
|4 + 1/2
|5 + 1/4
|5
|4
|3 + 3/4
|10 kg
|7
|8 + 3/4
|9
|7 + 1/4
|6 + 1/2
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 85g Puppy Mini chunks in gravy
|2 months
|4
|6
|8
|10
|2 kg
|1
|28g
|35g
|27g
|19g
|18g
|5 kg
|1
|72g
|89g
|79g
|59g
|57g
|10 kg
|1
|126g
|162g
|164g
|129g
|112g