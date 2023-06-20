Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy

Puppy Mini Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight from 1 to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

Find a local retailer

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing small breed puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025