ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Suitable for Rottweilers aged 18 months old and over. - Contains specific nutrients such as taurine, EPA, and DHA that help support healthy cardiac function - Adapted protein content and the inclusion of L-Carnitine contributes to the maintenance of optimal muscle mass and an ideal bodyweight - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to support your dog's healthy bones and joints - Kibble designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up, and to encourage it to chew more thoroughly to help increase the feeling of fullness and maintain an ideal weight This diet – rationed appropriately to regulate appropriate food intake – should be fed in conjunction with an effective exercise routine. Whether working or just on a walk with its owner, the Rottweiler is always active and enthusiastic, which means it requires nutrients that support the health of its joints and bones.