Miniature Schnauzer Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Miniature Schnauzer puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Ideal weight
This diet helps support harmonious growth while maintaining ideal weight thanks to a reduced level of fat. Enriched with L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 4kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 8 kg
|2 m
|85 g (7/8 cups)
|112 g (1+1/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|96 g (1 cups)
|129 g (1+3/8 cups)
|158g (1+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|100 g (1 cups)
|136 g (1+3/8 cups)
|167 g (1+6/8 cups)
|5 m
|101 g (1 cups)
|137 g (1+3/8 cups)
|170 g (1+6/8 cups)
|6 m
|91 g (1 cups)
|136 g (1+2/8 cups)
|169 g (1+6/8 cups)
|7 m
|82 g (7/8 cups)
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|72 g (6/8 cups)
|110 g (1+1/8 cups)
|137 g (1+3/8 cups)
|9 m
|72 g (6/8 cups)
|98 g (1 cups)
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|71 g (6/8 cups)
|97 g (1 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|11m
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Miniature Schnauzer puppy. This premium dry food is enriched with antioxidants, and a reduced fat content to support your puppys growth and ability to maintain a healthy weight as they grow. The diet is formulated with an exclusive kibble shape and with calcium binders to reduce the development of tartar formation. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and an exclusive antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.