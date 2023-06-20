Shih Tzu pouch

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old (loaf).

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

Adapted texture loaf

A smooth texture to help stimulate the Shih Tzu's appetite.

Healthy skin & coat

Contributes to help support the skin’s role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourish the long and dense coat of the Shih Tzu.

Cardiac health

Contributes to maintain healthy cardiac function thanks to adapted levels of taurine, EPA & DHA.

Appetite stimulation

Helps to stimulate a Shih Tzu's finicky appetite with a highly palatable formula.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult Dog Food contains EPA and DHA reducing risk of skin issues and helps support the skin’s “barrier” role.

