Mother & Babydog Maxi

Mother & Babydog Maxi

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For the large breed bitch (from 26 to 44 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

15kg

Find a local retailer

MOTHER AND BABYDOG’S HEALTH SUPPORT

MAXI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as Vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025