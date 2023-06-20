Starter Mother & Babydog – Ultra soft mousse
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs -For bitches from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Sizes available
12 x 195g
1 x 195g
TAILORED AROMA AND TEXTURE FOR BABYDOGS
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS)and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.5 mg, Manganese: 1.7 mg, Zinc: 17 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 10.0%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 2.0%, Crude fibres: 0.7%, Moisture: 78.5%.
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, milk and milk derivatives, yeasts.
|WET ONLY (CAN per day)
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight
|2 - 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|4
|USE BABYDOG MILK
|0.25
|0.5
|1.25
|1.5
|2
|5
|USE BABYDOG MILK
|0.25
|0.5
|1.25
|1.5
|2
|7
|USE BABYDOG MILK
|0.25
|0.5
|1.75
|2.5
|3
|10
|USE BABYDOG MILK
|0.25
|0.5
|1.75
|2.5
|3
|20
|USE BABYDOG MILK
|0.5
|2
|2.75
|3.75
|4.75
|40
|0.5
|2.5
|3.5
|3.75
|5
|6.5
|WET ONLY (CAN per day)
|Gestation time (weeks)
|Dog adult weight
|6
|7
|8
|9
|LACTATING
|4
|1.5
|2
|2
|2
|AD LIBITUM
|5
|2
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|AD LIBITUM
|7
|2.5
|2.5
|3
|3
|AD LIBITUM
|10
|3
|3.5
|4
|4
|AD LIBITUM
|20
|5.5
|6
|6.5
|7
|AD LIBITUM
|40
|9
|10
|11
|11.5
|AD LIBITUM
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of pregnant or lactating mothers and weaning puppies up to the age of 2 months.