Starter Mother & Babydog – Ultra soft mousse

Starter Mother & Babydog – Ultra soft mousse

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs -For bitches from the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old

Sizes available

12 x 195g

1 x 195g

Find a local retailer

TAILORED AROMA AND TEXTURE FOR BABYDOGS

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS)and highly digestible proteins to help promote a balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of pregnant or lactating mothers and weaning puppies up to the age of 2 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025