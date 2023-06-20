Adult Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months to 7 years old
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals
COMPOSITION: Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten**, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1010 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 133 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.4% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.64% - EPA/DHA: 0.29%- Taurine: 0.19% - Per kg: Vitamin E: 480.0 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (KG)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|10
|179
|1+7/8
|158
|1+5/8
|136
|1+3/8
|11
|193
|2
|169
|1+3/4
|146
|1+1/2
|13
|218
|2+1/4
|192
|2
|166
|1+3/4
|15
|243
|2+4/8
|214
|2+2/8
|185
|1+7/8
|20
|301
|3+1/8
|265
|2+6/8
|229
|2+3/8
|25
|356
|3+6/8
|314
|3+2/8
|271
|2+7/8