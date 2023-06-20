Adult Medium Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months to 7 years old

Sizes available

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1010 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 133 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.4% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.64% - EPA/DHA: 0.29%- Taurine: 0.19% - Per kg: Vitamin E: 480.0 mg.
COMPOSITION: Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten**, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (KG)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
101791+7/81581+5/81361+3/8
1119321691+3/41461+1/2
132182+1/419221661+3/4
152432+4/82142+2/81851+7/8
203013+1/82652+6/82292+3/8
253563+6/83143+2/82712+7/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

