Adult Small Dog

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old

2kg

4kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

PRODUCT DETAILS

