Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: See table. Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. DIABETIC is recommended for all newly diagnosed cases of Diabetes Mellitus until control of clinical signs have been achieved. After that, nutritional management should be guided by the body condition score*. BCS 6 or less: continue DIABETIC. BCS 7-8-9: transition to SATIETY Weight Management. NOTE: the use of this food may affect the dog’s sensitivity to insulin. It is highly recommended that blood glucose and insulin response are monitored when starting or changing the diet so that insulin dosage can be adapted. *The diabetic patient should be regularly assessed for concurrent disease. If indicated, the nutritional management has to be revised.