Gastrointestinal Dog Dry

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
<p>Digestive Support / High Energy / Microbiome Support ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities.<br></p>
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Microbiome Support
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
Thin Normal Overweight
Dog's weight (kg) grams cup(s) grams cup(s)
2 51 4/8 45 4/8 39 3/8
4 86 7/8 76 6/8 65 5/8
6 116 1+2/8 102 1+1/8 88 7/8
8 144 1+4/8 127 1+3/8 110 1+1/8
10 171 1+6/8 150 1+5/8 130 1+3/8
15 231 2+3/8 203 2+1/8 176 1+7/8
20 287 3 253 2+5/8 218 2+2/8
25 339 3+4/8 299 3+1/8 258 2+6/8
30 389 4 342 3+5/8 296 3+1/8
35 437 4+4/8 384 4 332 3+4/8
40 483 5 425 4+3/8 367 3+7/8
45 527 5+4/8 464 4+7/8 401 4+1/8
50 570 6 502 5+2/8 434 4+4/8
55 613 6+3/8 539 5+5/8 466 4+7/8
60 654 6+7/8 576 6 497 5+1/8
70 734 7+5/8 646 6+6/8 558 5+7/8
80 812 8+4/8 714 7+4/8 617 6+3/8