Gastrointestinal Dog Dry

Sizes available

50g

2kg

7.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p>Digestive Support / High Energy / Microbiome Support ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities.<br></p>

BENEFITS

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5B. HIGH ENERGY

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Microbiome Support

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION