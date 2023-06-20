Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Sizes available

2kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

High fibre

A fibre rich diet with an optimal blend of fibre to help regulate intestinal transit.

Adequate energy

Provides maintenance energy levels despite high fibre content.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased, optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. Complete feed for adult dogs to support a healthy digestion and transit. Recommended for casesof:  Fibre responsive colitis, diarrhoea (including stress diarrhoea), Chronic Large Bowel Diarrhoea, Conditions requiring a high fibre level. Not recommended for case of: Obstipation, Obstructive megacolon, Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

