ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal conditions requiring a high fibre level including fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress diarrhea), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhoea (CILBD), acute and chronic diarrhoea. - Highly digestible, fibre-rich formula has optimal blend of fibre, including prebiotics to help regulate intestinal transit and support healthy digestion It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. The length of feeding will depend on the severity of the gastrointestinal signs. Your veterinarian’s advice should be followed.