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Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Gastrointestinal High Fibre

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal conditions requiring a high fibre level including fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress diarrhea), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhoea (CILBD), acute and chronic diarrhoea.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

7.5 kgkg 7.5

14 kgkg 14

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal conditions requiring a high fibre level including fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress diarrhea), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhoea (CILBD), acute and chronic diarrhoea. - Highly digestible, fibre-rich formula has optimal blend of fibre, including prebiotics to help regulate intestinal transit and support healthy digestion It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. The length of feeding will depend on the severity of the gastrointestinal signs. Your veterinarian’s advice should be followed.

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BENEFITS

High Fibre

A fibre rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.

Adequate Energy

Provides maintenance energy levels despite enhanced fibre content.

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION