Gastrointestinal High Fibre
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal conditions requiring a high fibre level including fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress diarrhea), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhoea (CILBD), acute and chronic diarrhoea.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL HIGH FIBRE is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal conditions requiring a high fibre level including fibre responsive colitis / diarrhoea (including stress diarrhea), Chronic Idiopathic Large Bowel Diarrhoea (CILBD), acute and chronic diarrhoea. - Highly digestible, fibre-rich formula has optimal blend of fibre, including prebiotics to help regulate intestinal transit and support healthy digestion It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. The length of feeding will depend on the severity of the gastrointestinal signs. Your veterinarian’s advice should be followed.
BENEFITS
High Fibre
A fibre rich diet to help regulate intestinal transit.
Adequate Energy
Provides maintenance energy levels despite enhanced fibre content.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION FOR AN ADULT DOG
BODY CONDITION
ADULT DOG’S THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT WEIGHT (KG) grams cups grams cups grams cups 2 66 6/8 58 5/8 50 5/8 4 110 1 + 2/8 97 1 + 1/8 84 1 6 149 1 + 5/8 131 1 + 4/8 114 1 + 2/8 8 185 2 + 1/8 163 1 + 7/8 141 1 + 5/8 10 219 2 + 4/8 193 2 + 1/8 167 1 + 7/8 15 297 3 + 3/8 261 3 226 2 + 4/8 20 369 4 + 1/8 324 3 + 5/8 280 3 + 1/8 25 436 4 + 7/8 383 4 + 3/8 331 3 + 6/8 30 500 5 + 5/8 440 5 380 4 + 2/8 35 561 6 + 3/8 494 5 + 5/8 426 4 + 6/8 40 620 7 546 6 + 1/8 471 5 + 2/8 45 677 7 + 5/8 596 6 + 6/8 515 5 + 6/8 50 733 8 + 2/8 645 7 + 2/8 557 6 + 2/8 55 787 8 + 7/8 693 7 + 6/8 598 6 + 6/8 60 840 9 + 4/8 739 8 + 3/8 639 7 + 2/8 70 943 10 + 5/8 830 9 + 3/8 717 8 + 1/8 80 1043 11 + 6/8 918 10 + 3/8 792 8 + 7/8