ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal high fibre is a precisely formulated diet, which offers increased, optimal fibre blends for dogs with fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis. Complete feed for adult dogs to support a healthy digestion and transit. Recommended for casesof: Fibre responsive colitis, diarrhoea (including stress diarrhoea), Chronic Large Bowel Diarrhoea, Conditions requiring a high fibre level. Not recommended for case of: Obstipation, Obstructive megacolon, Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

