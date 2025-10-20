Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a veterinary exclusive low fat wet food, specially crafted for dogs with difficulty digesting or tolerating fat. - Rich in flavour to appeal to dogs with fussy appetites, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil helps support digestive health - Contains prebiotics to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, while a blend of dietary fibres helps support optimal digestion and stool quality - With S/O index to aid urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder