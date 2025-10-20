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Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can
Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can

Gastrointestinal Low Fat Can

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Adult Wet Dog Food Cans

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Sizes available

1 x 420 gg 420 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a veterinary exclusive low fat wet food, specially crafted for dogs with difficulty digesting or tolerating fat. - Rich in flavour to appeal to dogs with fussy appetites, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil helps support digestive health - Contains prebiotics to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, while a blend of dietary fibres helps support optimal digestion and stool quality - With S/O index to aid urinary health by creating an environment unfavourable to crystal formation in the bladder

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BENEFITS

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Low fat

For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.

Fibre balance

Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION