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Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy
Gastrointestinal Puppy

Gastrointestinal Puppy

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse is a complete diet for puppies, from weaning to 12 months, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders, including weaning diarrhoea, in growing pets.

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Sizes available

1 x 195 gg 195 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL PUPPY ultra soft mousse is a complete diet for puppies, from weaning to 12 months, formulated to help support gastrointestinal disorders including weaning diarrhoea. - A high energy formula with an adapted level of nutrients, including protein and calcium - Contains highly digestible ingredients and an adapted level of electrolytes - Includes a synergistic complex including vitamin C & E and taurine to support a puppy’s natural defences It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and your puppy’s feeding program be reviewed regularly by a veterinarian.

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BENEFITS

Digestive Support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Optimal Growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.

Microbiome Support

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION