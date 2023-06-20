Gastrointestinal Puppy

Additives

ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 130 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1.8 mg, Zinc: 18 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.1 g. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.