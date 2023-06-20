Mature Consult Medium

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability

Read more