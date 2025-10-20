ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG is specifically formulated to help neutered adult small breed dogs (<10 kg) maintain optimal body weight. Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain. - Includes a precise fat and calorie content, which helps your dog maintain an ideal weight - Made from highly digestible protein with the addition of prebiotics to aid and support healthy digestion - Helps to reduce tartar build-up on your dog’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG can be paired with ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT THIN SLICES IN GRAVY.