Neutered Adult Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG is formulated to help neutered adult small breed dogs (<10 kg) from 12 months of age, maintain optimal body weight.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG is specifically formulated to help neutered adult small breed dogs (<10 kg) maintain optimal body weight. Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain. - Includes a precise fat and calorie content, which helps your dog maintain an ideal weight - Made from highly digestible protein with the addition of prebiotics to aid and support healthy digestion - Helps to reduce tartar build-up on your dog’s teeth using sodium polyphosphate, which binds calcium in the saliva ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG can be paired with ROYAL CANIN® NEUTERED ADULT THIN SLICES IN GRAVY.
BENEFITS
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|BODY CONDITION
|DOG'S ADULT WEIGHT (kg)
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|3
|66
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|4
|81
|1
|69
|6/8
|5
|96
|1 + 1/8
|81
|1
|6
|110
|1 + 2/8
|93
|1 + 1/8
|7
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 2/8
|8
|137
|1 + 5/8
|115
|1 + 3/8
|9
|149
|1 + 6/8
|126
|1 + 4/8
|10
|162
|1 + 7/8
|136
|1 + 5/8