Neutered Junior Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 12 months old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
An adapted energy content, and balanced levels of protein and minerals, helps to support healthy growth.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
A moderate calorie and fat formula, with appetite-regulating fibres, helps maintain optimal body weight during growth.
NATURAL DEFENCE SUPPORT
A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during the growth period.
|PUPPY'S AGE (in months)
|11kg
|12kg
|13kg
|15kg
|20kg
|25kg
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|6
|223
|3
|223
|3
|251
|3
|265
|3 + 5/8
|329
|4 + 4/8
|389
|5 + 2/8
|7
|202
|2 + 6/8
|202
|2 + 6/8
|233
|2 + 6/8
|246
|3 + 3/8
|306
|4 + 1/8
|387
|5 + 2/8
|8
|181
|2 + 4/8
|181
|2 + 4/8
|217
|2 + 4/8
|229
|3 + 1/8
|285
|3 + 7/8
|351
|4 + 6/8
|9
|161
|2 + 1/8
|161
|2 + 1/8
|198
|2 + 1/8
|209
|2 + 7/8
|261
|3 + 4/8
|315
|4 + 2/8
|10
|160
|1 + 6/8
|160
|1 + 6/8
|180
|2 + 1/8
|190
|2 + 5/8
|237
|3 + 2/8
|281
|3 + 6/8
|11
|158
|1 + 6/8
|158
|1 + 6/8
|178
|2 + 1/8
|188
|2 + 4/8
|234
|3 + 1/8
|279
|3 + 6/8
|12
|161
|2 + 1/8
|161
|2 + 1/8
|198
|2 + 1/8
|187
|2 + 4/8
|233
|3 + 1/8
|277
|3 + 6/8
ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior is specifically formulated to help neutered puppies maintain an optimal weight. This formula is designed to support the healthy growth of neutered puppies and has an optimal energy content as well as a balance of proteins and minerals. To help puppies maintain an ideal bodyweight during growth, this formula contains a moderate calorie and fat content, as well as an ideal balance of appetite-supporting fibres. This formula also contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants and prebiotics to help support your puppy's natural defences during the growth period. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.