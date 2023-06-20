Neutered Junior Medium Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Optimal growth / Ideal bodyweight / Natural defence support ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior is specifically formulated to help neutered puppies maintain an optimal weight. This formula is designed to support the healthy growth of neutered puppies and has an optimal energy content as well as a balance of proteins and minerals. To help puppies maintain an ideal bodyweight during growth, this formula contains a moderate calorie and fat content, as well as an ideal balance of appetite-supporting fibres. This formula also contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants and prebiotics to help support your puppy’s natural defences during the growth period. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

