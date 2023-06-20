Recovery Can
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 195g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation and convalescence.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Resting
|Maintenance
|2 kg
|95 g (1/2 can)
|155 g (3/4 can)
|4 kg
|160 g (3/4 can)
|260 g (1 + 1/4 can)
|5 kg
|189 g (1 can)
|308 g (1 + 1/2 can)
|6 kg
|217 g (1 can)
|353 g (1 + 3/4 can)
|8 kg
|269 g (1 + 1/2 can)
|438 g (2 + 1/4 cans)
|10 kg
|318 g (1 + 3/4 can)
|517 g (2 + 3/4 cans)
|15 kg
|431 g (2 + 1/4 cans)
|701 g (3 + 1/2 cans)
|20 kg
|534 g (2 + 3/4 cans)
|870 g (4 + 1/2 cans)
|25 kg
|632 g (3 + 1/4 cans)
|1029 g (5 + 1/4 cans)
|30 kg
|724 g (3 + 3/4 cans)
|1179 g (6 cans)
|35 kg
|813 g (4 + 1/4 cans)
|1324 g (6 + 3/4 cans)
|40 kg
|899 g (4 + 1/2 cans)
|1463 g (7 + 1/2 cans)
|45 kg
|982 g (5 cans)
|1599 g (8 + 1/4 cans)
|50 kg
|1062 g (5 + 1/2 cans)
|1730 g (8 + 3/4 cans)
|55 kg
|1141 g (5 + 3/4 cans)
|1858 g (9 + 1/2 cans)
|60 kg
|1218 g (6 + 1/4 cans)
|1984 g (10 + 1/4 cans)
|70 kg
|1367 g (7 cans)
|2227 g (11 + 1/2 cans)
|80 kg
|1511 g (7 + 3/4 cans)
|2461 g (12 + 1/2 cans)
|-
|-
|-
|Cat's weight
|Level 1 - Convalescing cat
|Level 2 - In maintenance
|2kg
|93g (1/2 can)
|120g (1/2 can)
|2.5kg
|110g (1/2 can)
|141g (3/4 can)
|3kg
|126g (3/4 can)
|161g (3/4 can)
|3.5kg
|141g (3/4 can)
|179g (1 can)
|4kg
|156g (3/4 can)
|197g (1 can)
|4.5kg
|171g (1 can)
|214g (1 can)
|5kg
|185g (1can)
|231g (1 + 1/4 can)
|5.5kg
|199g (1 can)
|247g (1 + 1/4 can)
|6kg
|212g (1 can)
|263g (1 + 1/4 can)
|6.5kg
|225g (1 + 1/4 can)
|278g (1 + 1/2 can)
|7kg
|238g (1 + 1/4 can)
|293g (1 + 1/2 can)
|7.5kg
|251g (1 + 1/4 can)
|308g (1 + 1/2 can)
|8kg
|263g (1 + 1/4 can)
|323g (1 + 3/4 can)
|8.5kg
|275g (1 + 1/2 can)
|337g (1 + 3/4 can)
|9kg
|287g (1 + 1/2 can)
|351g (1 + 3/4 can)
|9.5kg
|299g (1 + 1/2 can)
|365g (1 + 3/4 can)
|10kg
|311g (1 + 1/2 can)
|378g (2 cans)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a complete and balanced diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of cats and dogs. Recommended for cases of: Convalescence | Re-feeding after anorexia period | Malnutrition| Post-surgery and intensive care | Tube feeding (tubes with diameter > 10Fr)*1 | Feline hepatic lipidosis *1 . Not recommended in case of: Hepatic encephalopathy | Feline pancreatitis. *1 In tubes with diameter ≤ 10Fr, mix 1:1 with water.