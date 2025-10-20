Recovery Can
Wet Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY Adult Wet is a veterinary exclusive recovery diet, suitable for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens in need of critical care.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY Adult is a veterinary exclusive recovery diet, suitable for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens in need of critical care. - Highly digestible, with exceptional palatability to appeal to pets who have lost their appetites - High protein level helps maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation, injury, and illness - High energy density reduces the amount that your pet needs to eat to get complete, balanced nutrition Additionally, it is suitable for tube feeding due to its specialised texture, which aids in easy feeding through feeding tubes.
BENEFITS
High energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Easy tube feeding
Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation and convalescence.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dog weight (kg)
|Resting
|Maintenance
|2 kg
|95 g (1/2 can)
|155 g (3/4 can)
|4 kg
|160 g (3/4 can)
|260 g (1 + 1/4 can)
|5 kg
|189 g (1 can)
|308 g (1 + 1/2 can)
|6 kg
|217 g (1 can)
|353 g (1 + 3/4 can)
|8 kg
|269 g (1 + 1/2 can)
|438 g (2 + 1/4 cans)
|10 kg
|318 g (1 + 3/4 can)
|517 g (2 + 3/4 cans)
|15 kg
|431 g (2 + 1/4 cans)
|701 g (3 + 1/2 cans)
|20 kg
|534 g (2 + 3/4 cans)
|870 g (4 + 1/2 cans)
|25 kg
|632 g (3 + 1/4 cans)
|1029 g (5 + 1/4 cans)
|30 kg
|724 g (3 + 3/4 cans)
|1179 g (6 cans)
|35 kg
|813 g (4 + 1/4 cans)
|1324 g (6 + 3/4 cans)
|40 kg
|899 g (4 + 1/2 cans)
|1463 g (7 + 1/2 cans)
|45 kg
|982 g (5 cans)
|1599 g (8 + 1/4 cans)
|50 kg
|1062 g (5 + 1/2 cans)
|1730 g (8 + 3/4 cans)
|55 kg
|1141 g (5 + 3/4 cans)
|1858 g (9 + 1/2 cans)
|60 kg
|1218 g (6 + 1/4 cans)
|1984 g (10 + 1/4 cans)
|70 kg
|1367 g (7 cans)
|2227 g (11 + 1/2 cans)
|80 kg
|1511 g (7 + 3/4 cans)
|2461 g (12 + 1/2 cans)
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|Cat's weight
|Level 1 - Convalescing cat
|Level 2 - In maintenance
|2kg
|93g (1/2 can)
|120g (1/2 can)
|2.5kg
|110g (1/2 can)
|141g (3/4 can)
|3kg
|126g (3/4 can)
|161g (3/4 can)
|3.5kg
|141g (3/4 can)
|179g (1 can)
|4kg
|156g (3/4 can)
|197g (1 can)
|4.5kg
|171g (1 can)
|214g (1 can)
|5kg
|185g (1can)
|231g (1 + 1/4 can)
|5.5kg
|199g (1 can)
|247g (1 + 1/4 can)
|6kg
|212g (1 can)
|263g (1 + 1/4 can)
|6.5kg
|225g (1 + 1/4 can)
|278g (1 + 1/2 can)
|7kg
|238g (1 + 1/4 can)
|293g (1 + 1/2 can)
|7.5kg
|251g (1 + 1/4 can)
|308g (1 + 1/2 can)
|8kg
|263g (1 + 1/4 can)
|323g (1 + 3/4 can)
|8.5kg
|275g (1 + 1/2 can)
|337g (1 + 3/4 can)
|9kg
|287g (1 + 1/2 can)
|351g (1 + 3/4 can)
|9.5kg
|299g (1 + 1/2 can)
|365g (1 + 3/4 can)
|10kg
|311g (1 + 1/2 can)
|378g (2 cans)