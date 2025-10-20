Recovery Can

ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY Adult is a veterinary exclusive recovery diet, suitable for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens in need of critical care. - Highly digestible, with exceptional palatability to appeal to pets who have lost their appetites - High protein level helps maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation, injury, and illness - High energy density reduces the amount that your pet needs to eat to get complete, balanced nutrition Additionally, it is suitable for tube feeding due to its specialised texture, which aids in easy feeding through feeding tubes.