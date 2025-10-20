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Recovery Can
Recovery Can

Recovery Can

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY Adult Wet is a veterinary exclusive recovery diet, suitable for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens in need of critical care.

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Sizes available

1 x 195 gg 195 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® RECOVERY Adult is a veterinary exclusive recovery diet, suitable for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens in need of critical care. - Highly digestible, with exceptional palatability to appeal to pets who have lost their appetites - High protein level helps maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation, injury, and illness - High energy density reduces the amount that your pet needs to eat to get complete, balanced nutrition Additionally, it is suitable for tube feeding due to its specialised texture, which aids in easy feeding through feeding tubes.

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BENEFITS

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalisation and convalescence.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION