Renal loaf
Wet food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorous and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to assist renal health and to help improve quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for decreases in appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|126
|1/4
|111
|1/4
|96
|1/4
|4
|213
|2/4
|187
|2/4
|162
|2/4
|6
|288
|3/4
|254
|2/4
|219
|2/4
|8
|358
|3/4
|315
|3/4
|272
|3/4
|10
|423
|1
|372
|1
|321
|3/4
|15
|573
|1 + 2/4
|504
|1 + 1/4
|436
|1
|20
|711
|1 + 3/4
|626
|1 + 2/4
|541
|1 + 1/4
|25
|841
|2
|740
|1 + 3/4
|639
|1 + 2/4
|30
|964
|2 + 1/4
|848
|2
|733
|1 + 3/4
|35
|1082
|2 + 3/4
|952
|2 + 1/4
|823
|2
|40
|1196
|3
|1053
|2 + 2/4
|909
|2 + 1/4
|45
|1307
|3 + 1/4
|1150
|2 + 3/4
|993
|2 + 2/4
|50
|1414
|3 + 2/4
|1244
|3
|1075
|2 + 2/4
|55
|1519
|3 + 3/4
|1337
|3 + 1/4
|1154
|2 + 3/4
|60
|1621
|4
|1427
|3 + 2/4
|1232
|3
|70
|1820
|4 + 2/4
|1602
|4
|1383
|3 + 1/4
|80
|2012
|5
|1770
|4 + 1/4
|1529
|3 + 3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. In case of food aversion, the dog can be switched to another renal option without transition. Renal diets may be continued for the dog’s lifetime. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.