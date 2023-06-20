Renal Select
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal Support
Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.
Adapted Energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic Choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|6
|121
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|8
|150
|1+5/8
|132
|1+4/8
|114
|1+2/8
|10
|177
|2
|156
|1+6/8
|135
|1+4/8
|15
|240
|2+5/8
|212
|2+3/8
|183
|2
|20
|298
|3+2/8
|262
|2+7/8
|227
|2+4/8
|25
|353
|3+7/8
|310
|3+3/8
|268
|3
|30
|404
|4+3/8
|356
|3+7/8
|307
|3+3/8
|35
|454
|5
|399
|4+3/8
|345
|3+6/8
|40
|502
|5+4/8
|441
|4+7/8
|381
|4+1/8
|45
|548
|6
|482
|5+2/8
|416
|4+4/8
|50
|593
|6+4/8
|522
|5+6/8
|451
|5
|55
|637
|7
|560
|6+1/8
|484
|5+2/8
|60
|680
|7+4/8
|598
|6+4/8
|517
|5+5/8
|65
|722
|7+7/8
|635
|7
|549
|6
|70
|763
|8+3/8
|672
|7+3/8
|580
|6+3/8
|75
|804
|8+7/8
|707
|7+6/8
|611
|6+6/8
|80
|844
|9+2/8
|742
|8+1/8
|641
|7
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal Select dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in case of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.